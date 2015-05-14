The Ebola virus has been changing, making it harder to treat

Joern Pollex/Getty Images)

An international study has found that the Ebola virus has increased in genetic diversity since the start of the outbreak in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

And several new lineages emerged as the virus spread, meaning it may be harder to detect and treat the deadly disease in the future.

The large-scale genetic study in the journal Nature provides an insight into how the Ebola virus has evolved.

Wu-Chun Cao of China’s State Key Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity and colleagues analysed 175 Ebola virus genome sequences collected from five districts in Sierra Leone following a rapid growth of the outbreak.

More than 11,000 people have died in the latest outbreak of Ebola, according to the World Health Organisation.

