The Easy Way To Avoid Long-Term Unemployment Discrimination

If you’ve been unemployed for a while, you know that the longer you’re out of the job market, the harder it is to get back in it. And if you’re just waiting until the next job comes along, your wait time might get a lot longer, says Tracey Wilen-Daugenti, vice-president and managing director of Apollo Research Institute.



Instead, unemployed people should continue working by volunteering for a board, a non-profit organisation or offer consulting services in their field.

“There’s this discrimination against people who aren’t working,” she told us. “There’s lots of opportunities to volunteer and offer your time while you’re looking for a job so that you can keep your skills fresh. People like to hire people who are working.”

“Hopefully you have built up credibility in something where you can go out and build a service business around it.”

It’s also not uncommon for unemployed people to lose hope in looking for a job in their own field and end up changing industries altogether, but this can actually be a bad move, says the author of Society 3.0: How Technology Is Reshaping Education, Work and Society

“I would suggest that you stick to your industry so that you can get right back into it as fast as you can,” she says. “As a hiring manager, you want to see someone who can walk in and do their job right away. So that means that they’ve done it before. And sometimes that’s not what they want to do, but what they know how to do.”

If you are employed, try out some potential interests on the side, such as selling your handmade jewelry or other goods on eBay.

“Some people call it the side hustle, I call it the side gig.”

