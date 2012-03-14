UPDATE: Clint Eastwood's Wife And Daughters Are Taking Over E! Reality TV

Warner Brothers



Clint Eastwood won’t be telling anyone to “get off his lawn” now. The acclaimed director’s family will be starring in a new reality show on the E! network entitled “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” and now Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive teaser trailer for the show.

And yes, Eastwood himself is in it.

The new show will follow Eastwood’s wife Dina, their two daughters and Dina’s all-male South African music troupe “Overtone.”

While some may think it’s crazy for the director of hit films “Mystic River” and “Million Dollar Baby” to allow a camera crew follow his family around like a Kardashian or Lohan, the new trailer for the E! show says the Eastwood family “lives to let live.”

Whatever that means.

“Mrs. Eastwood & Company” premieres May 20th and will air 10 30-minute episodes.

Will you watch this new venture? Or do you prefer Eastwood behind the camera instead?

