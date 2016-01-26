The East Coast is digging out from an epic blizzard -- here's what you need to know about getting around

Winter Storm Jonas dumped an immense amount of snow on the US East Coast over the weekend, and residents are still digging out.

Transportation services are slowly returning to normal, however, and in may areas roadways are clear enough to drive.

Part of the New York metro area, including eastern New Jersey, saw the snow begin to fall Saturday evening, but the worst of the blizzard had passed my midnight, and Sunday saw sunny skies and warmer weather, enabling road crews to plow major highways and roadways.

As far as mass-transit goes:

New York Metro Area

The New York City subway system is operating on a normal schedule for the most part, some some delays. Check here for updates.

New York City buses are also operating on normal schedules, but the MTA advises riders to check for service updates and expect some delays due to snow.

The Long Island Railroad has restored service to areas near New York City. But according to the MTA:

LIRR train service remains suspended on the Port Washington, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach and West Hempstead branches, and east of Speonk on the Montauk Branch due to the on-going effects of this weekend’s blizzard. There will also be no service between Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal. Instead, LIRR tickets will be cross-honored by New York City Transit on the 2 and 3 trains between Brooklyn and Penn Station.

Commuters are advised to monitor mta.info for updates on service restorations.

Metro North Metro-North “will run its normal weekday schedule Monday morning,” the MTA said. But “there may be canceled and combined trains throughout the system as Metro-North continues to clear tracks, switches and yards of snow and ice from this weekend’s storm.”

With the exception of the Gladstone line, New Jersey Transit is operating on a normal weekday schedule.

Washington, DC

The Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reported the restoration of limited rail and bus service.

Philadelphia

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority reported normal weekday service, with some delays.

Amtrak

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule in the Northeast.

Throughout the East Coast, roadways are being cleared at an intermittent rate. Motorists should exercise abundant caution.

