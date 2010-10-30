The Easiest Way To visualise What Happened In The Q3 GDP

Great chart from the Cleveland Fed, via PragCap, showing which contributors to GDP are growing and which are smalling (apologies for the size).



Two things stand out. Personal consumption is rising, while residential Investment really whacked GDP. Government spending is also fading, as the stimulus ends. Business fixed investment was also weaker than last quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.