The Easiest Way To visualise What Happened In The Q3 GDP

Joe Weisenthal

Great chart from the Cleveland Fed, via PragCap, showing which contributors to GDP are growing and which are smalling (apologies for the size).

Two things stand out. Personal consumption is rising, while residential Investment really whacked GDP. Government spending is also fading, as the stimulus ends. Business fixed investment was also weaker than last quarter.

chart

Tagged In

gdp moneygame-us