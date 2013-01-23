The Early TV Appearances Of 9 Hollywood Stars

After Animal House became a bona fide box office hit, all three TV networks scrambled to get a frat-house sitcom on the air in 1979.

ABC's Delta House was the most 'official' of the trio, having signed a few of the actors from the original film. Nevertheless it only lasted for 13 episodes.

She's not listed, but that's Michelle Pfeiffer (in her very first role) smooching Otter during the opening credits.