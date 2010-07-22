The Early Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Chinese Man Jumping

China rallied right near the end of the day, to allow both Shanghai and Hong Kong to close in the green. The rest of Asia was relatively weaker.

Shanghai: +1.24% (CSI 300, 3:01)

Hong Kong: +0.5% (Hang Seng, 4:01)

Asia: +0.0% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:54)

Tokyo: -0.6% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)

European shares are now rallying after losing ground earlier. Europe’s private sector expanded faster than expected according to a release from Markit.

Frankfurt: +1.07% (DAX, 4:54)

Paris: +1.12% (CAC 40, 4:55)

London: +0.51% (FTSE 100, 4:54)

The Euro: $1.285 (+0.75%, 5:02)

 

Gold’s still below $1,190 while the Baltic Dry Index has notched yet another, small, gain.

Oil: +0.4% (WTI Crude $76.84)

Baltic Dry Index: +1.14% (BDI 1,781)

Gold: -0.5% ($1,186)

Dollar Index: -0.4% (DXY 82.98)

 

U.S. futures are in the green. Look for jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET, Ben Bernanke at 9:30, existing homes sales at 10:00, and U.S. leading indicators at 10:00.

EARNINGS: Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (ATT), America Movil (AMX), Caterpillar (CAT), UPS (UPS), and 3M (MMM).

Chart

Hong Kong's Hang Seng

Japan's Nikkei 225

China's CSI300

Korea's KOSPI

Taiwan's Taiex

Australia's All-Ordinaries

Singapore's Straits Times

MSCI Asia Apex 50: Thanks China!

India's Sensex

