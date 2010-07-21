The Early Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asia has continued rising, while Japan has continued to miss the rally. Resource stocks led the way, perhaps due to China’s voracious growth in commodity imports.

Shanghai: +0.2% (CSI 300)

Asia: +0.7% (MSCI Asia Apex 50)

Hong Kong: +1.0% (Hang Seng)

Tokyo: -0.2% (Nikkei 225)

 

Europe is surging across the board. Strong Apple (AAPL) earnings last night could be a driver, while markets are also anticipating decent news from Europe’s bank stress tests this Friday. Apple supplier ARM is having a good day.

Frankfurt: +1.3% (DAX)

Paris: +1.6% (CAC 40)

London: +1.5% (FTSE 100)

ARH Holdings: +2.8% (London)

The Euro: $1.286 (-0.3%)


Gold and oil are mixed, the Baltic Dry Index continues to rebound.

Gold: -0.2% ($1,190)

Oil: +0.3% (Light Sweet Crude $76.50)

Baltic Dry Index: +1.67% (BDI 1,761)

Dollar Index: -0.1% (DXY 82.70)

 

U.S. futures are already indicating a positive open today. Watch for Ben Bernanke at 2:00 PM ET, and EIA Petroleum data at 10:30 AM ET.

EARNINGS: Coke (KO), Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

