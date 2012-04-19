The Eagles Are Looking To Trade Pro Bowler Asante Samuel Before Next Weeks Draft

Bleacher Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with talented defensive backs, so trying to trade the veteran Asante Samuel before the draft next week is a smart move by the franchise.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have been looking to deal Samuel, but unfortunately no mentions were made as to how likely a trade is to happen:

Eagles have been shopping CB Asante Samuel in recent days, according to NFL sources around league. Eagles looking to make trade before draft

