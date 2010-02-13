KABOOM! The Dynamite Prize For Economics Will Go To The 3 Guys Who Blew Up The World

This sounds pretty overdue.



The Real-World Economics Review Blog is taking votes for The Dynamite Prize in Economics. The prize will be be awarded to the three economists who contributed most to enabling the Global Financial Collapse (GFC), or more figuratively, to the three economists who contributed most to blowing up the global economy.

Click here to vote.

Here’s the list of nominees and explanations for why they were nominated. (via Barry Ritholz)

Go To The Short List of Nominees for the Dynamite Prize in Economics–>

Want to see the list of candidates on one page? Click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.