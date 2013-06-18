The Dwight Howard-For-Blake Griffin Trade rumour Won't Go Away Even Though It Will Never Happen

The two biggest free agents in the NBA this summer will be Dwight Howard and Chris Paul and they want to be teammates next season according to Chris Broussard of ESPN.com.



According to Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the Clippers are willing to give the Lakers Blake Griffin and Eric Bledsoe in a sign-and-trade to make it happen.

And even though there are a number of reasons to believe this blockbuster deal will never happen, the rumours won’t go away.

There are already reports that the Lakers are not interested. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports states flatly that the Lakers have “fully resisted Clippers overtures,” and has a source that says “[the Lakers] will never do it.”

And then there are the Boston Celtics.

In addition to Howard, the Clippers are also trying to acquire Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and head coach Doc Rivers from Boston.

The Celtics want compensation for releasing Rivers from the three years remaining on his contract. And according to Shelburne and Stein, one of the players the Celtics want is Bledsoe.

Of course, the biggest factor is that the Lakers still want to re-sign Howard. Even if the Lakers are keeping all their options open at this point, there is no rush to get a deal done.

Ultimately the Clippers will be forced to make the deal with the Celtics, something that would happen sooner, rather than later. And once that happens, the Howard-for-Griffin rumour should go away.

