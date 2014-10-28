The Dutch National Airline Named Its Planes After These 10 Incredible Women

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operated the last scheduled flight of its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airliner this month. With the conclusion of a weekend flight from Montreal to Amsterdam, all 3-engined widebody airliners have been retired from passenger service.

Due to age and poor financial performance as a passenger carrier, the tri-motor airliner has been all but relegated to cargo service; FedEx is the only major company flying them.

The last MD-11 of KLM’s fleet of 10 — christened “Audrey Hepburn” — is headed for storage in the California desert.

Audrey Hepburn was not the only accomplished woman to have an MD-11 named in her honour by the airline. In addition to the Hollywood screen icon, significant women from the field of science, music, literature, the arts, education, philanthropy, and aviation were selected by KLM.

