The Dumbest Argument For A Newt Gingrich Presidency: His Divorces Qualify Him.

We honestly spent the afternoon thinking this column, by Dr. Keith Ablow, was some kind of elaborate joke by Fox News.



Ablow argues that Newt Gingrich’s three marriages and two divorces make him more qualified to be president. Let’s just quote a sample of it at length.

So, here’s what one interested in making America stronger can reasonably conclude—psychologically—from Mr. Gingrich’s behaviour during his three marriages:

1) Three women have met Mr. Gingrich and been so moved by his emotional energy and intellect that they decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with him.

2) Two of these women felt this way even though Mr. Gingrich was already married.

3 ) One of them felt this way even though Mr. Gingrich was already married for the second time, was not exactly her equal in the looks department and had a wife (Marianne) who wanted to make his life without her as painful as possible.

Conclusion: When three women want to sign on for life with a man who is now running for president, I worry more about whether we’ll be clamoring for a third Gingrich term, not whether we’ll want to let him go after one.

And the argument gets even weirder from there. Ablow says that Gingrich telling his first two wives that he had been cheating on them and wanted a divorce is good because it means he’ll be able to tell the American people and our allies painful truths too.

Funny, I would take it to be a sign that he can’t govern his emotions or behaviour, leading him to self-destruction. This is a trait I don’t want in a president.

What do you think?

