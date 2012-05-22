The Dumbest Argument I Hear From Android Lovers

Photo: Matt Rosoff, Business Insider

Whenever I write about how Android phones are taking forever to get the upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich, there’s inevitably a reader or two with the same argument:“Who cares about software updates? My Android phone does everything I need it to right now!”



That’s the wrong attitude.

Ice Cream Sandwich is a giant leap forward forward for Android. It’s packed with a bunch of useful features you won’t find in older versions: better multitasking, facial recognition, swapping content using NFC, the list goes on.

But it seems like some Android fans have convinced themselves that those updates aren’t worth the wait. For some reason, they’re more than content to have devices that are way behind Google’s vision. In some cases, it’ll be a full year before their carrier and/or manufacturer decide to update their phone. By then, Google will have moved on to the next version of Android and the cycle will continue.

It’s been more than six months since Google released Ice Cream Sandwich, and only a pitiful 4.4% of Android devices (at last count) now run it. Luckily, if you buy a newly-launched Android phone like HTC’s excellent One X, you’ll get Ice Cream Sandwich right out of the box. But if your Android phone is any older than that, you’re probably still using outdated software.

So my question to Android lovers is this: Where’s the outrage?

Aren’t you upset that you’ve been waiting more than six months and are still forced to run outdated software? Why are you making excuses for Android when you should be frustrated with it?

Yes, I realise you can root/hack your phone to run Ice Cream Sandwich, but the reality is most people don’t know that’s an option or have the technical expertise to pull it off. Besides, you shouldn’t have to hack a phone to get the latest and greatest features.

I’m lucky enough to have a Nexus S, so I barely had to wait to get Ice Cream Sandwich on my phone. If I had any other phone though, I’d be going absolutely bonkers that I had to wait this long. Aren’t you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.