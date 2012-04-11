This Family Spends $36,000 Per Year To Feed Their 19 Kids

Photo: TODAY

With 19 children between the ages of 2 and 24, the Duggar family has become a 42-legged media darling and the stars of TLC’s reality series “19 Kids And Counting.”



The TODAY show stopped by their home this week to see what it’s really like to feed all those mouths three square meals a day.

Take a look at their daily shopping list:

3 dozen eggs

5 lbs turkey bacon

20 biscuits

10 oranges

4 lbs. grapes

3 loaves whole wheat bread

4 lbs sloppy joe meat

3 lbs. green beans

3 lbs. potatoes

2 watermelons

2 family size bags lettuce

4 lbs. spaghetti noodles

3 loaves french bread

2 pans brownies

1 gallon vanilla ice cream

Their monthly grocery bill is $3,000.

But that’s just the beginning. The family needs five suburbans, two cars, one van and a 45-foot tour bus for special occasions (the real story would be their weekly gas bill). To cut costs where they can, they give the kids DIY haircuts and buy almost everything in bulk.

