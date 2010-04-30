The Dude Who Found The New iPhone Had A Cryptologic Technician Help Him

Photo: Gizmodo

The back story of the Gizmodo iPhone story continues to unfold.Last night Wired reported Brian J. Hogan was the person that took Apple’s prototype iPhone out of a bar in Redwood City, California. After Brian took it out of the bar, he had help shopping the phone around to news outlets, according to a new report from CNet.



Sage Robert Wallower, a 27-year-old Berkeley student reached out to technology sites about seeing the phone, on Brian’s behalf, according to CNet.

Sage is a former Navy cryptologic technician and worked as a computer security officer for Securitas corporation, CNet reports. Wikipedia says the cryptologic technician community “performs a wide range of tasks in support of the national intelligence effort, with an emphasis on cryptology and signal intelligence related products.”

In an interview with CNet, Sage says he never saw or touched the phone, but he knows who found the phone. He didn’t say much else because he’s been told Apple is a “legal juggernaut.”

According to CNet, there’s one more person involved in the finding of the iPhone and the selling of access to it. The third person has yet to be publicly identified.

