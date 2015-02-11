THE DUCK'S GUTS: What it's like to own the Mad Max Interceptor replica that just sold on eBay for $51,100

Brad Promnitz just sold the other love of his life, this Mad Max Interceptor Coupe MFP 1973 Ford Falcon Black Pursuit, for a touch above $51,000.

Picture: Emilee-Jane Richardson

It’s been part of the West Australian’s life since he bought it as basically a rolling shell back in 2000. In the 14 years since, as he’s slowly pulled it into the shape of the most iconic vehicle in Australian cinema history, he’s never not been amazed by the reaction it gets.

Mad Max, the movie, hit cinemas way back in 1979, with the sequel arriving two years later. Yet 36 years down the track, Promnitz can’t even fuel up his Interceptor without catching the eye of a fan.

“It gets massive attention,” he says. “It’s hard to describe the level. It takes me 20 minutes to stop at a petrol station, two for filling and the rest fielding questions and photos from closet Mad Max fans.

“I never predicted that (reach of the film). I thought some may have vaguely recognised it from some film they saw ages ago as a kid, but it clearly has such iconic value to resonate in people’s memories and their lives to the point where they would U-turn on a main road to come back for a look and photos.”

Promnitz put his project on eBay a week ago with a starting price of $20,000. The owner of the winning bid of $51,100 is yet to contact him and has four days to do so, but Promnitz says he knows the second bidder is good for the sale at $51,000 if the top offer falls through.

He just hopes they know what they’re getting themselves in for.

PIcture: Emilee-Jane Richardson

“It was every time I went for a drive,” he says. “Every time.”

“I almost saw a guy get hit by a car in Melbourne CBD. I was driving up Bourke St and stopped at the lights and this guy in a business suit stepped out onto the road to run up to passenger window.

“I heard a long screech of tyres, but he still ran up and started yelling ‘Last of the V8 Interceptors, mate!’

“I always get that line – it’s amazing how many people remember quotes from the film. ‘She’s the duck’s guts’ is the other one.”

Despite the level of mechanical know-how and love of big pipes, big tyres and a sick blower evident in the car, Promnitz isn’t even a petrolhead.

He just loved the movie as a kid, and loved the car.

“I remember seeing Bob Fursenko’s car and paying $1 to have a look,” he says. “It was at Burwood, hidden in a black tent.

“I remember hoping it better be worth this dollar.

“Obviously it cemented a desire in me to drive the Mad Max Interceptor.”

So he bought this – a 1973 Ford Falcon 73 XA coupe:

Picture: Brad Promnitz

And over the next six years, it eventually evolved into the “movie correct” version:

It had to. Promnitz had the Interceptor booked in for his wedding in 2006. He spent every weekend of the three months leading up to the big day getting it ready.

“I was still working on it the morning of the wedding reinstalling the interior,” he says. It was worth it:

Picture: Brad Promnitz

Promnitz says he’ll be sad to hand over the keys. “It wasn’t just a purchase, it was just something… you pour yourself into it,” he says.

“Hopefully it gets the use and the life it deserves.”

So what will he miss most? Pretending he’s Max Rockatansky, for one. His fondest memory was taking the Interceptor for a lads’ week out to Broken Hill and Silverton, where Mad Max 2 was filmed and the home of one of Australia’s other biggest fans, ex-pat Pom Adrian Bennett and his Mad Max Museum.

“We took it up for the 30th anniversary of Mad Max 2 and spent a week driving the highways like in the film accompanied by three other Interceptor owners,” Promnitz says. “We also had in excess of 30 motorcyclists along for the ride.

“It wasn’t just a sight, it was like a week-long car chase.”

He’ll also miss this:

Picture: Brad Promnitz

“Yeah, it makes that spooling noise,” he says. “There’s a huge guilty pleasure in driving around and engaging the blower via the red switch on the gear holder and seeing the belt come to life.”

Picture: Emilee-Jane Richardson

No kidding. It’s only just about every Australian boy’s dream to have a red button:

“I purchased the blower out of a used truck parts company in SA,” Promnitz says. “It came off a GM truck. I called for a snout and and he said ‘What model?’

“And I said it’s going on a Ford Falcon Mad Max car. He paused and said ‘That’s a waste of a perfectly good supercharger.’

“So there is actually a few percentile of people of who don’t share a love of Mad Max.”

After nine years of stealing the show from show cars just by parking nearby, he won’t miss the crowds. (“I drove it to work a few times, but it’s not something I can just park and leave, purely because of the attention it gets.”)

Picture: Brad Promnitz

Or the fuel economy. (“About 1.4km per litre.”)

And the kids “have no attachment to daddy’s noisy big black car”.

“But I’m sure once my son reaches 18, he’ll take umbrage to the fact I sold it,” Promnitz says with a laugh.

But the dress-ups were fun:

Picture: Emilee-Jane Richardson

“It’s been absolutely an incredible journey,” Promnitz says. “I’d recommend building one as soon as you have the patience, funds and time.”

