The drugs which led to the arrest of an Australian teenager in Bali may have just been paracetamol

Photo: Sky Garden Nightclub/ Facebook.

A teenager detained by police in Kuta, Bali may soon be released after he tested negative for drugs.

Jamie Murphy, 18, of Perth was arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs after a security guard at Sky Garden nightclub allegedly found a small packet of white powder in Murphy’s money belt.

Murphy has been detained for the past two nights pending drug tests.

According to 9NEWS Murphy tested negative and the white powder is thought to be paracetamol.

The Balinese police have not released a statement on the issue.

“I cannot give any explanation before I get the official report from the forensic laboratory. We are still waiting for the report,” Commissioner Sumara said.

9NEWS has more.

