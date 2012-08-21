It's Happening — The Drought Is Affecting Steak Prices At New York's Best Steakhouse

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Our (arguably) unhealthy obsession with steak means that we’ve been thinking about how the drought would affect our favourite meal for some time now.So we went after the story straight away. Business Insider reported that, in an effort to spend less money on increasingly expensive feed, farmers would cull their herds and the price of steak would drop as supply increased.



Then, of course, because demand would remain unchanged, the price would rise. Very simple.

But there’s one place near and dear to our hearts where this simplicity is complicated — Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger.

The restaurant has told Bloomberg that they will be forced to raise their prices because the cattle that is being culled is simply not up to snuff.

We know from our time spent at the restaurant that owner Amy Rubenstein, her staff and family are careful to check every piece of meat that goes into the restaurant. They ensure that it is marbleized and aged to perfection. This is what keeps customers coming back for years.

The cows that are being killed, on the other hand, are too young and too small to be served on the Peter Luger table.

So, in short, cheap steak will get cheaper, and more expensive cuts will get more expensive.

Right now, a 1.5-pound bone-in New York sirloin sells for $45.95 at Peter Luger, and the 2.5-pound Porterhouse for $93.90.

We’ll take the increase, bravely. It’s worth it.

