Amanda Seyfried transforms into disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the first trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’

Jason Guerrasio
Amanda Seyfried dressed in black on the phone sitting on the floor
Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout.’ Hulu
  • Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
  • We see Seyfried’s voice suddenly become the deeper one Holmes is famous for in the trailer.
  • “The Dropout” premieres on Hulu March 3.

