Finally! After Four Months The Droid X Is The First Third-Party Android Phone To Get Gingerbread

Droid X users are reporting that Motorola has starting pushing an over the air update of Android 2.3 Gingerbread.



Finally.

Gingerbread has been available since mid-December, but phone manufacturers have been slow to deliver the update. Most Android phones are still running Android 2.2 Froyo right now.

To date, the Droid X is only the third phone to adopt Gingerbread. (The other two are the Nexus One and Nexus S, both Google phones).

The update is being rolled out in phases. If you’re a Droid X owner, you should receive a notification to download and install the update in the coming days.

For those of you who are still impatient, click here to learn how to get Gingerbread on your Droid X now.

[Via Android Community]

