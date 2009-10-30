The Droid Is Another Nail In Flip's Coffin

Motorola’s Droid may or may not be an iPhone killer, but it’s definitely another example of a Flip-killer.

The Droid has a 5 MP camera, with “DVD quality” video playback and capture.

That’s good enough for many people, who will increasingly choose to use the “camcorder” app on their smartphone instead of buying a standalone camcorder.

That’s a problem we expect Flip owner Cisco (CSCO) to encounter as more people buy smartphones with camcorder functions.

As we’ve seen, the iPhone 3GS has a solid camera that would please the average consumer.

