Driver Who Killed A Teenage Schoolgirl, Then Crashed Into Chemist, Doesn't Have A Driver's Licence

A 26-year-old woman facing multiple charges over the death of a 16-year-old Kogarah High student in Sydney’s southern suburbs yesterday, has never owned a driving license, NSW Police have revealed.

The woman was driving a Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD on Railway Parade around 11.30am on Monday when it mounted the kerb, ploughing through a bus stop where several people were waiting, before crashing through a pharmacy window.

Aneri Patel, 16, was waiting at the bus stop to head home after completing exams when she was hit and killed.

Two other people, a 51-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man in the chemist’s shop were also injured and taken to St George Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a 29-year-old female passenger, the 4WD’s owner, were treated in hospital for shock while two children, aged 2 and 4, also in the car were uninjured.

The driver was arrested and underwent mandatory blood and urine testing at hospital before she was taken to Kogarah Police Station where she was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

She was given bail and will appear in Kogarah Local Court on October 14.

Meanwhile, a critical incident investigation team has been established to investigate all circumstances surrounding the crash.

The accident is eerily similar to a 2007 accident which killed Emma Hansen, 20, when a learner driver crashed through the bus stop.

An outpouring if grief in #Kogarah #Sydney where a 16 yo girl was killed yesterday pic.twitter.com/v3Quo5eLuI — Rachel Pupazzoni (@RachelPupazzoni) September 15, 2014

