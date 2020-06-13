The Drive-Thru: Retailers scramble to address racism, hundreds of stores and restaurants shutter, and everything else you need to know

Reuters Adidas.

It seems like every day this week brought a wave of new apologies and policy changes from companies that had been called out on racist behaviour, despite public support of protests against inequality and police brutality.

Customers have been pointing out the biases people of colour experience while shopping for some time. A few stories we saw this week were:

On a corporate level, some staffers are pushing for change and other executives’ jobs are on the line. For example:

If you want to go deep on one company, read Shoshy on Adidas’ response. She got her hands on the 32-page deck to North American leadership, as well as a scoop on an executive who was let go due to a “violation of company policy.” This comes as Adidas pledges $US20 million to support Black communities, following criticism from its own employees over how the company has handled racist incidents.



If you have a story about a company you believe needs to do more to address racism, email us at [email protected]



Restaurants and retailers are shuttering locations

The retail and restaurant apocalypses roll on, as many more store closures were announced this week. Newly announced closures include Zales,Zara, Brooks Brothers, and Starbucks. Plus, Irene reports, as many as 85% of independent restaurants may permanently close because of the pandemic. A whopping 25,000 US stores could shut down this year, beating last year’s record of 9,000 closures.



Here’s the full list of retailers, from Hayley. Plus, from Irene, the list of chain restaurants that have announced plans to close 900 locations.



Everything else you need to know

