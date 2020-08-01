The Drive-Thru: Nordstrom layoffs, bizarre beverage pivots, and the rise of the 'day gown'

YouTube Read on for more nap dresses and day gowns.

Happy Friday! It was a hectic week in retail, especially if you were trying to listen to as many fast-food earnings calls as possible like I was.

Madeline and Hayley report that Nordstrom workers have been receiving calls from their managers asking them whether they would be comfortable returning to work. Three workers said they were let go after expressing doubts to their managers during those phone calls.

Those who responded they are comfortable going back to work said that they faced reduced hours and new roles.

“I sat there like, ‘what the hell just happened? I think I just lost my counter manager job,'” one manager said. “There’s no promise of hours and no job description. I don’t even know the title.”





Read the full story here.





Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images California Pizza Kitchen sells groceries to stay afloat in reaction to the coronavirus on April 17, 2020 in Burbank, California.

CPK filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, highlighting how hard sit-down-centric restaurants have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The chain already has closed some locations, but said that it does not plan to shutter any more during the restructuring process.

A week of fast-food earnings showed that the entire industry is seeing a fundamental shift. McDonald’s is closing 200 locations, and Dunkin’ is closing 800. Norms of the industry have completely changed – even what time people are going on their daily Starbucks runs.





Read more about CPK’s bankruptcy here.





This week was full of drinks refusing to be what they were invented to be, such as:

Why are these beverage brands trying to be something that they aren’t? Coca-Cola has explicitly said it is doubling down on its most successful drinks, which include heavy-hitters like trademark Coke and rising stars like Topo Chico. The beverage giant is killing off less successful brands, instead rolling out slightly tweaked versions of drinks that they already know will sell.





Read more about the strategy behind Coca-Cola with Coffee here.





Bethany reports on the rise of the day gown and the nap dress – pajama inspired gowns that are perfect for people adjusting to the idea that they might be working from home for months.

Demand for midi dresses is up 126%, while smock dresses are up 57%, as people seek out comfortable, somewhat shapeless options.

“This idea draws parallels with that of a 1940s-style house dress yet modernised with easy-to-wash fabrics,” said Kayla Marci, marketing analyst at retail data analytics firm Edited. “Think last year’s ‘throw it on’ style dresses, popularised by Zara, but with a whimsical update.”





Read the whole story here. (Warning – it may convince you to buy a flowing, semi-sheer nightgown.)





Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Disney World guests wear masks in front of the park’s iconic castle.

Resident Disney expert Shoshy talked with four Disney World workers about what it is like returning to work during the pandemic. In general, employees said that they felt safe – but that the park had undergone a strange shift in the coronavirus era.

“We’re very grateful to be at our jobs and to be back and it’s so nice to see everyone,” cosmetologist Kristen Gainey said. “But it’s very, very different. And stressful.”





Read more on what it’s like inside Disney World during these strange times.





Everything else you need to know

Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP What Jeff Bezos’ worried face looks like.

