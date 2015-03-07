The Salvation Army used 'the dress' to create a powerful awareness ad on domestic violence

The Salvation Army in South Africa has used the popularity of last week’s viral dress and turned it into a PSA for domestic abuse.

“Why is it so hard to see black and blue?” the ad reads. We first saw the ad on AdWeek.

If you can’t see the text on the image, it says: “The only illusion is if you think it was her choice. One in 6 women are victims of abuse. Stop abuse against women.”

