Now you can pre-order 'the dress' as an iPhone case for $17

Remember the dress that made everyone lose their minds last week?

Well, regardless if you’re Team Blue/Black or Team White/Gold, as long as you own an iPhone 6, you’ll soon be able to carry around this hot internet meme with you wherever you go.

Amazon is hosting pre-orders for iPhone cases that look like “the dress” — $US17 gets you a two cases in both colour schemes, for either your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus.

Unfortunately, orders won’t ship until the end of March, so hopefully people still remember “the dress” by April.

The cases are made by Bastex Wireless, which also sells thousands of other cases, couches, cables, batteries, and accessories for all kinds of smartphones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.