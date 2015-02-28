People are beginning to see the 'The Dress' change colours before their eyes --  and they can't believe it

The world is officially divided over whether “The Dress” is white and gold or blue and black. (Editors note: I can only see white and gold).

However, the debate about what colour this dress is has taken an even more frustrating turn:

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

The debate started after a photo of the dress was posted Tumblr. After several hours, many people are now changing their minds over what colour the dress is as time moves on.

After staring at #TheDress and seeing it change colours I be like pic.twitter.com/QMa5ABl2YJ

— dustin faber (@16bitCatholic) February 27, 2015