People are beginning to see the 'The Dress' change colours before their eyes --  and they can't believe it

The world is officially divided over whether “The Dress” is white and gold or blue and black. (Editors note: I can only see white and gold).
However, the debate about what colour this dress is has taken an even more frustrating turn:
The debate started after a photo of the dress was posted Tumblr. After several hours, many people are now changing their minds over what colour the dress is as time moves on.
After staring at #TheDress and seeing it change colours I be like pic.twitter.com/QMa5ABl2YJ
— dustin faber (@16bitCatholic) February 27, 2015
“@christiand: HOW DID #TheDress PICTURE I TWEETED CHANGE FROM #whiteandgold TO BLACK AND BLUE??
