The Dreamworld tragedy has cut Ardent's theme park revenue in half 

Ardent Leisure CEO Deborah Thomas at the reopening of Dreamworld on December 10. Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Ardent Leisure’s revenue fell by half to $6.97 million in January following the fatal accident at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

Four people died in October last year on the Thunder River rapids ride at Dreamworld when two rafts collided. The theme park reopened on December 10.

In a trading update today, Ardent says its theme parks division recorded unaudited revenues of $6.97 million, down 50.4% on the $14.05 million recorded in the prior corresponding period.

“This represents a steady increase in visitation against December 2016 which recorded a reduction of 63.0% in revenues,” the company says.

“This consistent increase in visitation was largely due to the reopening of eight of the Big 9 Thrill Rides.”

The company previously reported revenue from December 10 to 31 was $3.66 million, down 63.0% on the same period in 2015.

Ardent shares last traded at $2.06, down from a 12-month high of $2.97.

Village Roadshow, which has Warner Bros Movie World, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Gold Coast, has also reported a significant fall in attendances.

In a trading update last month, Village Roadshow said the local Queensland market, which previously represented 60% of attendance, has fallen by more than 12% on the prior year since the Dreamworld incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.