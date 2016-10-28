The Dreamworld reopening has been cancelled

Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

Today’s planned reopening and memorial service at Dreamworld, the Gold Coast theme park where four people died Tuesday, has been cancelled.

“Dreamworld has been advised by Queensland Police Services that we are unable to proceed with tomorrow’s memorial service as planned,” the theme park said.

“Obviously the integrity of the Coronial Investigation is of paramount importance and postponing the service will give QPS (Police) the time it needs to conduct this investigation.”

Dreamworld had planned a memorial for the four killed in the Thunder River Rapid ride when a raft overturned.

Dreamworld will provide an update on Monday about a memorial service and reopening of the park.

People have been laying flowers at the gates of Dreamworld in memory of the victims: Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi.

