The Dragon Is The Stock Market's 2nd favourite Chinese Zodiac Sign

The Year of the Dragon is now upon us. What does this mean for stocks?



Well, according to The Economist‘s chart of the day, the Year of the Dragon is historically a pretty great year for stocks. Since 1900, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has generated an average 7.7% real return during this particular period.

And this isn’t totally without some fundamental basis. Many people, particularly in China, are expected to marry, buy houses, and have children just so that they can say it all happened during the Year of the Dragon.

Photo: The Economist

