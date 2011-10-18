THE DOWNLOAD: Wall Street Ditching Obama, Supporting Mitt Romney Who Is Tied With Herman Cain

Wall Street doesn’t have that much love, money that is, for Obama in this election season.



The financial sector has been donating largely to Mitt Romney, who seemed to be the Republican front-runner. Romney have had some trouble locking down the nomination as former pizza chain CEO Herman Cain has inexplicably gained momentum and is currently enjoying the preliminary public support.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



