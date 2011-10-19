THE DOWNLOAD: The Highs And Lows Of The Busiest Day In Earnings This Season

Apple (AAPL) is expected to deliver another spectacular quarter after the close today.



SAI editor Jay Yarow breaks down what the most important numbers to watch are and why Apple was recently downgraded to Hold. (Yahoo is also reporting today, but it is beyond any doubt that its numbers will be horrendous as the company has been a mess for a while.)

Deputy editor Joe Weisenthal is tackling the disastrous earnings of Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) this morning, and what these terrible results mean for the banks and the markets.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• THE DOWNLOAD: Can Europe Really Solve All Its Issues By This Weekend?



• THE DOWNLOAD: How Freaked Out Investors Misinterpreted Economic Reports And Are Now Seeing The Light



• THE DOWNLOAD: Did Mitt Romney Just Win The Primary Race?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.