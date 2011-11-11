WATCH: Will The Public Rally Behind Perry In Response To All The Media Bashing?

Rick Perry is on the steady track to self-destruction after last night’s debate in Detroit, and the media is now giving him a hand.



Perry couldn’t remember a Cabinet agency he would cut and the media has been dissecting this sorry-oops gaffe since the end of those agonizing 53 seconds when he was fishing for the name to no avail.

But the public is not always on the same page as the pundits, and Perry’s senior moment might even save his campaign.

Watch below the breakdown of who won and who lost the debate and why.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

