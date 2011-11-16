WATCH: Why Evicting OWS From Zuccotti Park Is Reasonable

The battle for Zuccotti Park is on as the Occupy Wall Street movement is regrouping to retake the site of its makeshift village that was cleared up last night by police.



Why did Mayor Bloomberg decide to evict the protestors now after backing down a month ago?

What will happen to the OWS flagship movement and its headquarters?

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• How Herman Cain’s Crisis Management Strategy Is Working Out



• WATCH: The Bottom Will Not Fall Out Of The Markets in 2012



• JOHN MAULDIN: Here’s How We Should Cut Spending To Get The Economy Back On Track

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.