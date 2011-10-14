THE DOWNLOAD: What Occupy Wall Street Protesters Really Think Of Obama?

The frustrations of the Occupy Wall Street movement don’t end with banks and the economic state of country.



The protesters seem to have a love-hate relationship with the president and politicians in general.

President Barack Obama has embraced Occupy Wall Street, but do the protesters show him the same support in return?

We asked demonstrators and campers what they really think of Obama. Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



