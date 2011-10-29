THE DOWNLOAD: Why Nokia's Windows Phone Gives The iPhone A Run For Its Money

Nokia just unveiled its Windows-powered phone – the Lumia 800 – and it is beautiful.



Arguably, it is better-looking than the iPhone. But does it actually function better than the iPhone?

iOS feels somewhat old, says SAI Tools reporter Ellis Hamburger, but he still recommends the Apple phone over any other out there.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Daniel Goodman



Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• Will Amazon’s Huge Bet On Kindle Fire To Disrupt The iPad Pay Off?



• THE DOWNLOAD: Is Netflix’s Stock Crash A Buying Opportunity?



• WATCH: Microsoft And Yahoo Back At The Altar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.