THE DOWNLOAD: Why Nokia's Windows Phone Gives The iPhone A Run For Its Money

Nokia just unveiled its Windows-powered phone – the Lumia 800 – and it is beautiful.
Arguably, it is better-looking than the iPhone. But does it actually function better than the iPhone?
iOS feels somewhat old, says SAI Tools reporter Ellis Hamburger, but he still recommends the Apple phone over any other out there.
Watch below.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Daniel Goodman
Intro music: Hey by Juanitos
