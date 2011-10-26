THE DOWNLOAD: Is Netflix's Stock Crash A Buying Opportunity?

What happened to Netflix?



The once exemplary company seems to be having one bad day after another.

First, there was the price hike and DVD-shipping split announcement, then Hasting reversed the spinoff, and yesterday it delivered such disappointing earnings that everyone is fleeing the stock.

Can Netflix come back from this slump? Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



See Also:

• WATCH: Microsoft And Yahoo Back At The Altar



• WATCH: Does Apple Underestimate Android?



• THE DOWNLOAD: What It’s Like Having Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore As Investors



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.