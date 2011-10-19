JOHN MAULDIN: Dear Occupy Wall Street, You Are Protesting In The Wrong Place

The Occupy Wall Street protesters are not being realistic about their message, demands and even choice of headquarters, says financial advisor John Mauldin.



Wall Street is a nice symbol to demonstrate at but when it comes to income inequality and unemployment, Congress may be a more appropriate location to vent against, says Mauldin.

He also argues that the workforce needs to change and improve its skills to remain competitive in an always evolving economy. Mauldin who has seven children has some tough love advice for the protesters.

Watch below.

