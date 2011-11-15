HOPSTOP CEO: Apple Is Probably Building A Competitor To Google Maps

There’s been lots of speculation in the past few months about Apple developing a competing mapping and navigation tool to go up against Google Maps, after making a few acquisitions and hiring talent from the mapping industry.



We recently sat down with Joe Meyer, CEO of HopStop, who says this is bound to happen. “It wouldn’t surprise me if Apple, in the not-too-distant future, gets into the mapping space,” he told us. “I don’t think they’re big fans of having Google Maps as the default mapping tool on all iPhones.”

Meyer also spoke with us about the huge new patent HopStop won in the pedestrian navigation space.

