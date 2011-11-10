THE DOWNLOAD: How Herman Cain's Crisis Management Strategy Is Working Out

The sexual harassment allegation against Herman Cain are piling on, and the Cain campaign has decided that there is no better way to handle this crisis than having the candidate address and deny the accusations personally as Cain did in a press conference last night.



This crisis management strategy is rather unusual, but despite the media circus in the last week, the Cain campaign seems unstoppable.

Can Herman Cain pull through this unscathed?

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

