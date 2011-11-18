WATCH: Who Is To Blame For The Brain Drain At AOL?

The mass exodus of AOL’s leading execs continues.



Almost all of the big names at TechCrunch have quit parent company AOL — the latest exit being Heather Harde, a key M&A exec. That comes on the heels of the resignation of tech writer Sarah Lacy and AOL’s West Coast chief Brad Garlinghouse.

Why are all these key execs rushing to get out?

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



