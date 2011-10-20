THE DOWNLOAD: What Were Cain, Romney And Perry Thinking Last Night?

Republican presidential candidates put on a show to remember in Las Vegas last night.
Despite growing support, Herman Cain was helpless when he tried to defend his 9-9-9 plan.
He also had plenty of gaffes — arguing with Mitt Romney about produce (?) for a while and flip-flopping through the entire evening.
Rick Perry showed some fire for a change but his enthusiasm escalated in an attack against Mitt Romney about immigration that got a bit physical.
Where do the candidates stand after this unforgettable night? Watch below.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
Intro music: Hey by Juanitos
