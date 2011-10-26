THE DOWNLOAD: Can Rick Perry Revive His Campaign With His Flat Tax Plan?

Rick Perry’s campaign is showing signs of life.
He has hired new staff, come up with a new plan, and has even thrown himself head-on bringing up the ‘birther’ issue again.
New poll numbers show Perry is out of the top three Republican favourites, so he can definitely use a boost of support.
Conservative groups love his new 20-20 flat tax plan, but will the general public support this massive tax cut for the rich?
Watch below.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
• JOHN MAULDIN: Here’s How We Should Cut Spending To Get The Economy Back On Track
• THE DOWNLOAD: What Were Cain, Romney And Perry Thinking?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.