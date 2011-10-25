THE DOWNLOAD: Europe's Messy Crisis Gets Uglier

The European states failed to come up with any concrete decisions on the mounting crisis at the European Summit this weekend.



Tension is running high as concerns over Italy’s stability are rising, and one head of state crossed the line by saying something very scandalous to another leader.

All eyes are on Wednesday when the EU leaders are supposed to produce solutions for bank recapitalization and leveraging the EFSF.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• JOHN MAULDIN: Here’s How We Should Cut Spending To Get The Economy Back On Track



• JOHN MAULDIN: Dear Occupy Wall Street, You Are Protesting In The Wrong Place

• THE DOWNLOAD: What To Expect From The Crucial European Summit This Weekend

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.