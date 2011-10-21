THE DOWNLOAD: What To Expect From The Crucial European Summit This Weekend

All eyes are on the European Summit this weekend as EU leaders have vowed to finally come up with a fiscal resolution to the ongoing crisis before Asian markets open on Monday.



However, a big eurozone fix looks increasingly unlikely as rumours suggest that euro area states are still in deep negotiations over EFSF and another Greece bailout.

Watch below Joe Weisenthal and Simone Foxman break down all the European drama that is going down this weekend.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



