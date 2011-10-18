THE DOWNLOAD: Can Europe Really Solve All Its Issues By This Weekend?

A week and a half ago everyone was predicting Europe’s collapse. Now things are looking up as investors are optimistic about the upcoming meeting of the EU leaders this weekend.



But the promise that all fiscal owes in Europe such as much need Greek bailout and bank recapitalization will be resolved magically overnight is unrealistic.

What is really going on with the Euro states and their banks, and how is the crisis affecting the U.S. markets?

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



