THE DOWNLOAD: How Freaked Out Investors Misinterpreted Economic Reports And Are Now Seeing The Light

Kamelia Angelova

Are we headed for a new recession or aren’t we?

In the past few weeks, the markets were selling off as investors were seeing economic reports through a lens of panic that the government might be committing suicide.

Few things have changed since then as Europe still remains on the verge of a crisis but investors seem to have loosened up and are re-evaluating the state of the economy.

Watch below.

 

 

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos

