THE DOWNLOAD: Did Mitt Romney Just Win The Primary Race?

Mitt Romney emerged as the clear winner from last night’s Republican debate as his competitors’ campaigns unravelled.



Rick Perry had a lot riding on the New Hampshire debate but failed to deliver. And the rest of the candidates lack the funds or are plagued by past scandals (Newt Gingrich) to compete with Romney.

But it is not game over in the Republican camp just yet.

While Romney has been delivering consistently, he would need an outstanding and unchallenged performance in Las Vegas next week to lock in the nomination.

