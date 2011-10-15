THE DOWNLOAD: What It's Like Having Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore As Investors

The year 2011 has become the year of the fashion startup with the explosion of startups like Gilt Groupe, Rent The Runaway and Birchbox.



We are talking to Brooke Moreland, whose idea for instant feedback on what to wear turned into Fashism, a startup backed up by several celebrity investors.

Watch below to find out what it’s like working with Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, and how Fashism has built a loyal user base.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos

Disclosure: Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider’s deputy editor Joe Weisenthal.



